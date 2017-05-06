Lagos State denies demolishing Ikorodu market
The Lagos State Government has distanced itself from the demolition of Sabo market on Itoikin road in Ikorodu. In a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, the Government said it did not demolish the market and would not demolish any market or property in the state without … Continue reading Lagos State denies demolishing Ikorodu market
