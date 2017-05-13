Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to Train 1,300 Beneficiaries on Entrepreneural Skills

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In fulfillment of its mandate to provide business development support to its beneficiaries, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) is organizing training workshops for over 1,300 of its beneficiaries during the month of May. These workshops are organized by the LSETF using various training and skill certification partners, who pass on important skills and […]

The post Lagos State Employment Trust Fund to Train 1,300 Beneficiaries on Entrepreneural Skills appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

