Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos State Govt cancels N844b Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Project

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has terminated a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a consortium of firms to build the 4th Mainland Bridge at the cost of N844 billion due to slow pace. The MoU for the 36 km bridge was signed on 25 May 2016 after two past administrations had promised to do so. The project […]

The post Lagos State Govt cancels N844b Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Project appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.