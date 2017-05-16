Lagos State laments impact of forex fluctuation on ongoing projects

Plans to deploy CCTV cameras to curb vehicle registration fraud

The Lagos State government has lamented the impact of the current fluctuation of the naira on some major on-going projects in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Science and Technology, Olufemi Odubiyi, at the 2017 ministerial briefing in commemoration of the second year of the administration in Lagos yesterday, said some projects should have been completed long before now, but has been affected by the economy.

Odubiyi said the slowness in the delivery of the High Definition (HD) cameras in strategic areas of the state had been “impacted by foreign exchange fluctuation.”

He said the state had planned to deploy 2,000 HD cameras with 1,000 ganties in the Phase 1 and in the Phase 2, there would be the deployment of 11,000.

The commissioner also said the government would provide 6,000 streetlights all over the state.

He urged the people of the state to embrace the newly-designed portal known as “Citizens Gate”, which aimed at facilitating interaction, communication and connectivity between the citizen and the state government.

Odubiyi, who stated that the portal could be accessed via a web link citizensgate.lagosstate.gov.ng and a downloadable mobile App from Google play store and Apple store (Android and iOS), added: “We are imploring Lagosians to embrace this laudable platform which is first of its kind in the country. The portal gives room for Lagosians to enquire, make suggestions on government services and getting faster responses from highly-trained government officials without necessarily living their homes or offices as the case maybe.”

He, therefore, stated that the introduction of the portal would also improve the state budget thus making planning a lot easier, preventing waste and encouraging savings.

Meanwhile, as part of effort to have a 24-hour driven economy and reduce fraud associated with vehicle registration, the Lagos State Government has planned to deploy Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras around the state to allow companies operate in a safe and secure environment.

Odubiyi, who also disclosed this yesterday at the briefing, said the move would increase the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the state.

According to him: “The CCTV initiative is to make Lagos a smart city where crime-rates are reduced to barest minimal.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

