Lagos State to experience five days of power outage – EKEDC

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The  Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday announced five days power outage in Lagos Sate. EKEDC spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, said in a statement that the outage would affect Ikoyi, Victoria Island and parts of Lagos Island from Wednesday to Sunday. Mr. Idemudia said the outage was to enable maintenance crew from the Transmission Company …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

