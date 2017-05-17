Lagos State To Introduce New Number Plates For Commercial Buses, Uniforms For Conductors And Drivers

The Lagos State Government has announced that there are plans to introduce new number plates for commercial vehicles in the state.

The Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, stated this during the 2017 Ministerial briefing to mark Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s two years in office. The Commissioner said it would ensure clear identification of vehicles registered for commercial purposes.

“The state agencies like Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, Number Plate Production Agency and ministry of transportation will fine-tune the operations and issuance,” He added.

Elegushi explained that the development would bring a robust database for vehicles involved in commercial transportation to ensure safety of passengers. He added that about 5,000 commercial buses would be injected into the transport sector, while drivers and conductors will be given uniforms.

“There will be introduction of uniforms for drivers and conductors to signpost a commencement of decency, discipline and quality service to the people of Lagos State,” Elegushi said.

