Lagos State University Releases List Of Students Facing SDC For Indecent Dressing.

The Lagos State University (LASU) through her management has released a list of students apprehended and facing the Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) for indecent dressing. The indecent dressing for which the students were apprehended for include tattoo design on the body, wearing net crop top, wearing sleeveless top, wearing face cap, big earrings and tan tops. …

The post Lagos State University Releases List Of Students Facing SDC For Indecent Dressing. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

