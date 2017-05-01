Lagos Tackles Kidnaping With Security Buffer Zone

To check incessant attacks from kidnappers ,Lagos State Government at the weekend said it has acquired five hectares of land to establish a security buffer zonr for the security operatives at Igbodu Community in Epe area of Lagos notorious for kidnapping activities.

The state commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami disclosed this at the weekend during a ministerial press conference in Lagos.

He said government was determined to arrest the rising wave of kidnapping in Epe area of the state and had therefore acquired the hectares of land for security operatives to effectively checkmate activities of kidnappers.

HarpIng on the forthcoming local government election, the commissioner said the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission had put in place all necessary measures to ensure that the polls hold as planned.

Folami added that the government had engaged Community Development Associations, CDAs and members of Community Development Committees, CDCs in the state to take ownership of some of its community-based projects for adequate monitoring, management and supervision.

According to him, the various CDAs and CDCs across the State presently provide a platform through which government tested the viability of its plans, policies and programmes and also obtains feedback from members of the public on the acceptability of government projects.

