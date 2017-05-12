Lagos tackles traffic gridlock with lay-by

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of measures to solve the perennial traffic gridlock on Ikorodu Road, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved the immediate construction of many lay-by to decongest traffic in Ketu axis of the state.

According to the Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, the governor has embarked on aggressive revamping of the transportation sector, which led to the construction of multiple lay-by at Oworoshoki, Car Wash, Ogudu and Berger, while a slip road was constructed at Estate Bus Stop.

He said: “The present administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is committed to decongesting traffic across the metropolis and with the pathetic traffic situation in Ketu, the need to construct multiple lay-by became imperative.”

In his remarks, the Oba of Ketu, Isiaka Oyero, commended the project and appealed to the government to address unemployment by suppor-ting youth empowerment programmes.

The post Lagos tackles traffic gridlock with lay-by appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

