Lagos to protect children from abuse, says Ambode

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday said his administration was determined to protect children from abuse or molestation in order to safeguard their future while preparing them for the challenges of life.

Ambode, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, said this in Lagos at the 2017 Children’s Day Celebration organised by the Ministry of Education as part of activities to mark the Lagos at 50 anniversary.

The theme of the Children’s Day celebration was “ Children of Today, Our Keepers Tomorrow.’’

“ We must protect these children today so that they can protect us tomorrow.

”It is a double celebration for us all in the state. It is children’s day and Lagos at 50 celebration.

”I was a child like you 50 years ago and some of us occupying leadership positions today got here because of the opportunities given to us by this great state.

”As a government, we will continue to invest massively on education because quality education remains the best legacy that we can bequeath to the younger ones.

”What we are doing today is to lay a solid foundation for you to build on just as our founding fathers did 50 years ago.

“ Very soon, it will be your responsibility to take Lagos State to the level that we all desire in the next 50 years, ” he said.

Ambode urged children to be change agents and affect their communities by impacting positively on the development and growth of the society.

In his remarks, Mr Adesina Odeyemi, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, commended the state government for recognising the role of children in the golden jubilee celebration of the state.

According to him, government has been ensuring free education services in the state to nurture knowledge for a better future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State was created on May 27, 1967 and the 50th anniversary of the state coincided with the Children’s Day celebration.

The Children’s Day was set aside by the United Nations in 1964 to celebrate the importance of children and provide policy makers and families the opportunity to consider policies and programmes to enhance their development.

Highlights of the programme included a march by pupils and students of primary and secondary schools as well as drama and dance performances.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

