Lagos turns 50: half-a-century of urban chaos – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Lagos turns 50: half-a-century of urban chaos
Nigeria Today
Lagos, Nigeria | AFP | It's only when the thick smog of humidity and pollution lifts that the size of Lagos becomes clear: from above, the megacity of some 20 million people seems to stretch out to infinity. Do you need a world class website for your …
Q&A: Taxify reveals plans to take on Uber in Nigeria by being more 'driver friendly'
Fifty years of Lagos. But what about the next 50?
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!