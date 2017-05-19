Lagos warns residents to desist from giving alms to beggars

LAGOS State government has warned members of the public to desist from giving alms to beggars in order to curtail and totally eradicate the social scourge. The state government said it was committed to eradicating the menace of street beggars and destitute on Lagos roads, adding that policies and plans geared towards achieving this feat […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

