Lagos@50: Olamide, Davido, Tekno, KAS, Obey, Pasuma, others to perform at golden jubilee concert

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to climax the Lagos@50 celebrations with a spectacular display of fireworks.

The Government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, said the fireworks would be on display at midnight of Sunday, May 28 on the water of Eko Atlantic.

”This is to inform the public that there will be a display of fireworks as part of the music and fashion show to round off the 50th

Anniversary Celebrations of the State. The fireworks will be on display at exactly 12 midnight at the Eko Atlantic City during the Golden Concert. Residents do not need to panic or nurse any fear whatsoever when they hear the sound of the fireworks as it is only just a symbolic way to draw the curtains of what has been a very splendid and successful celebration of our golden State.”

“Residents who cannot attend the concert can also catch it live on Television as it promises to be a historic and exciting night of fun and maximum entertainment”, Ayorinde said.

The Commissioner also expressed the gratitude of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to the sponsors of the fireworks, Eko Atlantic Nigeria Limited.

The Lagos@50 Celebration, which began on May 27, 2016, has featured series of events and activities to showcase the cultural essence of the State, including Jazz Meets Runway, International Conferences, Arts Exhibition, Film Shows, among others.

50 top artistes who have ruled the Lagos music scene over the years are expected to perform at the concert.

Some of the artistes billed to perform include juju music maestros – King Sunny Ade and Evangelist Ebenezer Obey as well as the legendry Highlife Patriarch, Sir Victor Olaiya.

Other superstars on board are Davido, Tekno, Phyno, Olamide, Humble Smith, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Partoranking, ‘Mr Capable’ Banky W, Runtown, Vanessa, MI, Eedris Abdulkareem, Mr. Eazi, DJ Spinall and Waka Music star, Queen Salawa Abeni.

Also expected are star Fuji artistes like Adewale Ayuba, Abass Akande Obesere and Wasiu Alabi (Pasuma Wonder).

The Concert would also feature a fashion show to depict the evolution of fashion in Lagos state.

