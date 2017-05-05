Lagos@50: Wedding Party, 76, other films for screening
Lagosians will have a rare opportunity to watch some 10 top Nollywood films today (Friday), as a part of the ongoing Lagos @50 celebration. They are Kunle Afolayan’s new film, Roti, which will premiere at the IMAX Cinema in Lekki. The state Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, is expected to be among the dignitaries and other …
The post Lagos@50: Wedding Party, 76, other films for screening appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!