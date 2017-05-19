Lagossians set to enjoy Eyo Festival on Saturday

As part of celebrating Lagos @ 50, there will be great excitement in Lagos on Saturday as the Eyo Festival will hold. It is a part of the programmes of the Lagos @ 5o fiesta. A celebration of culture and tradition, it will attract a lot of people to the Tafawa Balewa Square, where the …

The post Lagossians set to enjoy Eyo Festival on Saturday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

