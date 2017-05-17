Lai Mohammed Buhari has blocked leakages in government – Minister says – Pulse Nigeria
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Lai Mohammed Buhari has blocked leakages in government – Minister says
Pulse Nigeria
Mohammed also said that corrupt public officials caused leakages in the system to enrich themselves. Published: 29 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. play. Minister of Information and Culture …
PMB's Administration Has Story Of Many Achievements – Lai Mohammed
Reno to Junaid: We're all equal, jump to lagoon if you don't like it
Femi Fani-Kayode: Junaid Mohammed's bunkum and the final battle for Nigeria's independence
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!