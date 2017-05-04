Lai Mohammed debunks claims that President Buhari is been fed with tube
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has debunked the claims in some quarters that President Buhari’s health has deteriorate so bad that he is now being fed with a tube. According to Lai Mohammed, that assumption is absolute rubbish and there is no truth to it. He said this when asked by a …
The post Lai Mohammed debunks claims that President Buhari is been fed with tube appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!