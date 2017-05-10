Lai Mohammed urges media to portray country in good light

MINISTER of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has called on the media practitioners to continue to serve as a veritable tool for national integration. In his opening remarks at the inauguration of the newly elected board members of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, in Abuja advised them to continue to portray the country in good […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

