Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lai Mohammed urges media to portray country in good light

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MINISTER of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has called on the media practitioners to continue to serve as a veritable tool for national integration. In his opening remarks at the inauguration of the newly elected board members of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, in Abuja advised them to continue to portray the country in good […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.