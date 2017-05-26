Lalong bringing development to rural areas – LGA boss

MANAGEMENT committee chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon Nicholas Vongsing yesterday said Gov Simon Lalong had brought development to rural areas in the 17 local government areas of the state as he clocks two years in office. He also said the governor should be commended for delivering dividends of democracy […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

