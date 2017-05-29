Lalong, Etsu Nupe call on Muslims to pray for peace, unity

PLATEAU State Governor, Simon Lalong and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, have called on the Muslim ummah to use the period of the Ramadan fast to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country. Lalong stated this in his Ramadan message to the Muslim ummah on the commencement of the Ramadan fast […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

