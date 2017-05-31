Pages Navigation Menu

Lalong pledges to continue to deliver its campaign promises

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

PLATEAU state governor, Simon Lalong, has said that his administration would continue to deliver its campaign promises. He made this known in his two years democracy speech to the people of the state. Lalong said ‘Health is a critical sector the absence of which negates the productive capacity of any society. It is in the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

