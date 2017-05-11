Pages Navigation Menu

Lalong signs 2017 appropriation bill into law

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday, signed the 2017 appropriation bill into law. Similarly, the bill establishing the Bureau for Statistics was signed by the governor. Speaking at the occasion, Lalong said “you will recall that on December 20, 2016, I laid before the Plateau State House of Assembly, the 2017 budget tagged “Budget of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

