Lalong signs 2017 appropriation bill to law

Governor Simon Lalong has signed the sum of N139,494,380,256 as 2017 appropriation law for Plateau State.

Lalong had in December presented the budget to Plateau State House of Assembly in December 2016.

The budget which is an increase of 4.87% includes a recurrent expenditure N69, 362, 699, 295.00 representing 49.64% while capital expenditure at N70,131,608,961.00 represents 50.36% of the budget size.

Lalong said with the signing of the appropriation bill into law, “All is now set for aggressive mobilization and mopping up of all revenues that are derivable from every revenue yielding source across all sector of the economy and the application of same appropriately so the budget projection can be realised”

The governor while promising to ameliorate the challenges faced in critical sectors of the economy and provide sustainable livelihood for the citizens said,

“The areas of comparative advantage in the global economy will be enhanced through the implementation of this budget, as we exploit and explore our natural resources and create market for our citizens”

