Lamido blasts Badaru, says “no power on earth above God”

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has visited the detained Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Mamuda Ku’it, and his former commissioners at Kiyawa prison. Hide quoted text Lamido told newsmen that no level of intimidation and harassment by Governor Badaru Abubakar will make the PDP lose the local government election, adding that no […]

