Lamido gets bail

By Aliyu Dangida

A magistrate court sitting in Dutse has granted a former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, bail on self-recognition after four nights in detention and fixed July for commencement of trial.

The prosecutor, Ikenna Ekpunobi, had argued that Mr. Lamido should not be granted bail as he could jeopardise peace in the state. But the magistrate, Muhammad Lamin, disagreed with the counsel.

Mr. Lamin also rejected a police report allegedly linking the former governor to violence by his supporters.

Counsel to Mr. Lamido, Felix John, argued that his client remained innocent until proven guilty, contending that the evidence upon which the former governor was being tried was a documentary and as such there was no witness to influence.

The magistrate ruled that the charge of inciting violence brought against Mr. Lamido, was bailable.

Though he has denied the charges against him, his party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused All Progressives Congress, APC, of victimisation.

The post Lamido gets bail appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

