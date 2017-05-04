Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lamido Granted Bail, Back In Court 5 July

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Dutse Magistrates’ Court has  granted bail to  former Governor Sule  Lamido of Jigawa State.

Lamido was standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace.

The magistrate granted the two-term governor bail on self-recognizance and adjourned the case until July 5.

The  Court had ordered Lamido remanded after  he was charged with incitement and adjourned the case till May 4, for the continuation of the case.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The offences contravened sections 113, 114, 392 and 394 of the Penal Code.

His counsel Yakubu Ruba and Felix Jones said that the offences were bailable and wondered why the court did not grant the accused bail.

Lamido was arrested by the police in Kano on Sunday for the offences.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.