Lamido Granted Bail, Back In Court 5 July

A Dutse Magistrates’ Court has granted bail to former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State.

Lamido was standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace.

The magistrate granted the two-term governor bail on self-recognizance and adjourned the case until July 5.

The Court had ordered Lamido remanded after he was charged with incitement and adjourned the case till May 4, for the continuation of the case.

The offences contravened sections 113, 114, 392 and 394 of the Penal Code.

His counsel Yakubu Ruba and Felix Jones said that the offences were bailable and wondered why the court did not grant the accused bail.

Lamido was arrested by the police in Kano on Sunday for the offences.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News.

