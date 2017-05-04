Pages Navigation Menu

Lamido granted bail, back in court July 5

Dutse Magistrates’ Court has granted bail to former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State. Lamido was standing trial on a four-count charge of inciting public disturbance, defamation of character, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace. The magistrate granted the two-term governor bail on self-recognition and adjourned the case until July 5. The court had […]

