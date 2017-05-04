Pages Navigation Menu

Lamido granted unconditional bail

Posted on May 4, 2017

The Magistrate Court 2 sitting in Dutse on Thursday granted unconditional bail to Sule Lamido, as a former governor who was democratically elected. Lamido is standing trial on four count charges that bother on inciting disturbance, criminal deformation, criminal intimidation and disturbance of public peace which is contrary to sections 113, 114, 394 and 397 […]

