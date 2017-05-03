Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lamido’s detention in Jigawa stalls Abuja trial

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The ongoing trial of the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido before Justice B. Quadri of an Abuja Federal High Court has been stalled, as a result of his arraignment before at a chief magistrate court in Dutse, Jigawa state. He was on Tuesday morning docked on a four count charge for allegedly inciting…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Lamido’s detention in Jigawa stalls Abuja trial appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.