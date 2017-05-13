Lampard: Conte Can Build A Dynasty

After Chelsea’s triumph of winning the Premier League title on Friday, pundits like Henry, Lampard and Jamie Redknapp discussed what the future holds for Chelsea and Conte.

And the Chelsea legend is sure if Conte remains at Stamford Bridge, he can build a dynasty with the club.

The Italian manager has been constantly linked with a move to Inter Milan, but nothing concrete has been said yet.

“I think so. If you’re a Chelsea fan that’s what you’re hoping for now. The way he’s held himself this year and the results have been different class,” said Lampard on Friday Night Football.

“N’Golo Kante is the player of the season, Eden Hazard was close, but the man of the season is Conte. He is the boss, he has driven them from 10th last year to make them champions and in the end it has been pretty comfortable.

“I think he’s going to be backed in the summer, and he does need backing. It’s a great squad of players they’ve got there but maybe there will be a freshen up, don’t lose your best players and add one or two at the top end to go into the Champions League.”

