Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Land Reform hero laid to rest – The Zimbabwe Daily

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Daily

Land Reform hero laid to rest
The Zimbabwe Daily
President Mugabe and the First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe pay their last respects to the late National Hero Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku at the National Heroes Acre yesterday. Inset: The late Cde Chidyausiku. Harare Bureau National Hero …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.