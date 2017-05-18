Landmark University 2017/2018 Post UTME Admission Screening Form Out On Sale.

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the undergraduate degree programmes of Landmark University, Omu-Aran, on a full time basis in the following Colleges and Departments of the institution: Check: Landmark University Tuition Fee Schedule LANDMARK UNIVERSITY DEGREE PROGRAMMES. • College of AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES …

The post Landmark University 2017/2018 Post UTME Admission Screening Form Out On Sale. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

