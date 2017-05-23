Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Landmark University To Tackle Environmental Challenges Through Turning Poultry Waste Into Bio-Fuel.

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The management of Landmark University says energy breakthrough will help tackle environmental challenges. Mr Dahunsi Samuel, a researcher at Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara, said the institution’s recent breakthrough of turning poultry wastes into bio-fuel would help to tackle environmental challenges. Samuel, who is also a lecturer at the institution’s Biological Science Department made this known …

The post Landmark University To Tackle Environmental Challenges Through Turning Poultry Waste Into Bio-Fuel. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.