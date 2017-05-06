Landmark varsity partners NASRDA on agric technology

The College of Agricultural Sciences, Landmark University, Omu-Aran in Kwara State is partnering with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) on the application of remote sensing towards the development of its agrarian vision.

Over 1,000 students benefited from the sensitisation lecture organised by the school to commemorate the College’s 2017 Week, with the theme, ‘Remote Sensing Applications in Agriculture: Enhancing Productivity.’

The guest lecturer and agriculture expert from NASRDA, Dr. Kolawole Soyinka, stated that precision farming through remote sensing plays significant role in sustainable and productive agriculture.

Describing remote sensing generally as the use of satellite or aircraft-based sensor technologies to detect and classify objects on the earth without user’s physical interference, he added that the smart device has the capacity to provide maximum coverage and relevant and reliable data gathering on the farm to increase the effectiveness of resource use, thereby reducing the risks in managing variability on the farm.

Soyinka noted that the smart devices operative in remote sensing provide farmers with necessary control over farm environment and machines, animal care and production as well as food storage.

According to him, the use of remote sensing has no negative effect on either human or the environment. Rather, it reduces the use of chemicals in agriculture and the risk of food poison.

He stated that in a technologically driven 21st Century, it is imperative for farmers in Nigeria desiring sustainable agricultural development to embrace the smarter approach that offers a myriad of potential benefits, saying NASRDA’s current research engagements focused on soil moisture and flood monitor.

Earlier, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Aize Obayan, had expressed delight over the smart technology, which she believed was non-negotiable for the actualisation of the institution’s agro revolution vision.

She stated that having a facilitator from the NASRDA was a confirmation of the agency’s commitment to its promise to support the university in its drive to lead an agrarian revolution towards realising food security in Africa.

Obayan urged the students to avail themselves of the opportunity the celebration has brought in becoming smart agriculture practitioners. NASRDA had last year signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the school on agricultural development through the use of modern technologies.

