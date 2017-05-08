“Lanre Gentry Broke My Skull, He is Conniving With The Police So I Don’t Get Justice” — Mercy Aigbe says

Mercy Aigbe has once again reacted to her marital saga that’s currently trending on social media. The Mother of two in an Instagram post revealed that her husband Indeed broke her skull, and he is trying to connive with the Nigerian Police so she won’t get justice. She also revealed Lanre is threatening to kill …

The post "Lanre Gentry Broke My Skull, He is Conniving With The Police So I Don't Get Justice" — Mercy Aigbe says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

