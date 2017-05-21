Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s hubby, gets new lover?

Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is moving on with his life, and reconciliation with Mercy Aigbe, may have been foreclosed.

In his Instagram private account on Saturday, Gentry who was docked at a magistrate court in Ikeja Lagos for wife battery recently, posted the photograph of himself and another beautiful lady.

His simple caption for the Black and White photo speaks volume: ‘Temi My Love”. He left the rest for the imagination.

