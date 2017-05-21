Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s hubby, gets new lover?

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is moving on with his life, and reconciliation with Mercy Aigbe, may have been foreclosed.

In his Instagram private account on Saturday, Gentry who was docked at a magistrate court in Ikeja Lagos for wife battery recently, posted the photograph of himself and another beautiful lady.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

His simple caption for the Black and White photo speaks volume: ‘Temi My Love”. He left the rest for the imagination.

The post Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s hubby, gets new lover? appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.