Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lanre Gentry Releases Statement after Release from Kirikiri Prison

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The estranged husband of Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Lanre Gentry has been granted bail after being remanded in prison for an estimated 7 day period. Lanre Gentry had initially been dragged to the police on a two-count charge of assault and battery by his wife before the Ministry of Women Affairs, Lagos state Government took…

The post Lanre Gentry Releases Statement after Release from Kirikiri Prison appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.