Lanre Gentry Shows Mercy Aigbe’s Bedroom

Alleged Woman Beater and Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre Gentry shows off his wife’s bedroom. He shared the video on his page and wrote… “This is my wife bedroom in my house, I love my wife” Source: Youtube

The post Lanre Gentry Shows Mercy Aigbe’s Bedroom appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

