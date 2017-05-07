Lanre Gentry Shows Mercy Aigbe’s Bedroom
Alleged Woman Beater and Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre Gentry shows off his wife’s bedroom. He shared the video on his page and wrote… “This is my wife bedroom in my house, I love my wife” Source: Youtube
