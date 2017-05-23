Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester Arena Blast Osinbajo condemns suicide attack – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Manchester Arena Blast Osinbajo condemns suicide attack
Pulse Nigeria
Osinbajo assured Prime Minister Theresa May that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with the British people. Published: 28 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo play. Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi …
Ariana Grande: Osinbajo condemns terror attack on ManchesterVanguard
FG launches campaign to rehabilitate chibok girls, other survivorsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Nigeria: APC Chieftain Urges Nigerians to Support OsinbajoAllAfrica.com
Nigerian Bulletin
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.