‘Large part’ of Manchester attack network held

A “large part” of the network behind Monday’s suicide bomb attack at a pop concert in Manchester has been arrested, the head of Britain’s counter-terrorism police said on Friday.

Police believe they have “got hold of a large part of the network,” Mark Rowley said, adding that there had been “immense” progress in the investigation.

