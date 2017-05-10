Australian senator makes history by breastfeeding her baby in Parliament – WLS-TV
|
WLS-TV
|
Australian senator makes history by breastfeeding her baby in Parliament
WLS-TV
Australian Greens party Sen. Larissa Waters breastfeeds her baby Alia Joy during a session in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP). CNN. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 07: …
Australian senator makes history, breastfeeds in parliament
Australian politician becomes first to breastfeed in parliament
Australian politician makes history as she breastfeeds newborn baby in parliament
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!