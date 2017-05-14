Las Palmas 1-4 Barcelona: Neymar scores hat-trick for – Daily Mail
Las Palmas 1-4 Barcelona: Neymar scores hat-trick for
Neymar silenced his critics with a brilliant hat-trick against Las Palmas to ensure Barcelona took the fight against Real Madrid for La Liga down to the final day of the season. The Brazilian has been accused of not scoring enough goals this season but …
