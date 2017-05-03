Pages Navigation Menu

Las Palmas Plan To Sign Real Madrid Youngster Cristian Cedres

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Football, News

Real Madrid youngster Cristian Cedres is a target for Las Palmas, reports Marca.

Las Palmas are already planning to improve their squad ahead of next season and they want Cedres, who is currently playing for Madrid’s reserve side Castilla.

A loan move for the 21-year-old midfielder is most likely, with Cedres having spent five years at Las Palmas before leaving to join Madrid’s academy in 2010.

One year remains on Cedres’  Blancos contract and the 21-year-old may be after a step-up to first-team football having appeared 19 times for Real Madrid Castillathis season, scoring once.

