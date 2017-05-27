Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LASG assures parents of kidnapped students in Igbonla Model College that their children will be rescued

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has given stern warning to security agencies in the state to begin to rescue six students of Model College, Igbonla who were abducted by gunmen on Thursday. Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who visited the school on Friday in Epe, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria said the governor …

The post LASG assures parents of kidnapped students in Igbonla Model College that their children will be rescued appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.