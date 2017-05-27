LASG assures parents of kidnapped students in Igbonla Model College that their children will be rescued

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has given stern warning to security agencies in the state to begin to rescue six students of Model College, Igbonla who were abducted by gunmen on Thursday. Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who visited the school on Friday in Epe, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria said the governor …

The post LASG assures parents of kidnapped students in Igbonla Model College that their children will be rescued appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

