LASG create job opportunities for 2000 graduates
The Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment,in Lagos State has commenced its internship training of 2,000 graduates in partnership with MacTay Consulting Limited. The ministry also confirms that as part of the Graduate Internship Programme, the beneficiaries would gain work experience and exposure in their chosen trades. Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday at a breakfast …
The post LASG create job opportunities for 2000 graduates appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!