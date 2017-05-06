LASG denies involvement in demolition of Sabo Market in Ikorodu

The Lagos State government has denied involvement in the demolition of Sabo market in Itoikin area of Ikorodu carried out on Thursday night by unscrupulous and desperate developers acting in connivance with Local government and Court officials.

A statement issued today by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, stated that the State Government did not demolish the market and would not demolish any market or property in the State without following due process. The statement noted further that the State government’s preliminary investigation revealed that the market was demolished by some private developers, in connivance with some local government and Court staff just as it happened recently at Berger Retail Market.

It explained that market administration is under the control of local governments and wondered why the State Government is being blamed for the demolition of the Sabo market.

However, to forestall similar occurrence, the statement said the government would henceforth beam its searchlight on markets in the State and their management so that the interest of hard working traders would be protected.

“The current administration in the State is committed to the socio-economic empowerment of the people and has formulated policies and taken measures that would guarantee their economic well-being.”

“It would therefore not fold its arms and watch desperate individuals or groups deny hard working people in the State their means of livelihood,” Ayorinde said.

The statement reiterated the commitment of the government to protect the right of every citizen and warned against further acts of connivance between developers and local government or court staff.

