Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LASG has not banned VIO in the state – Commissioner for Transportation

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State government has debunked the news making the rounds completely banned officials of the state Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, from performing their duties on Lagos roads. Two days ago, the news went viral  that the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, had banned VIO operations in the state following multiple complains from its residents. Refuting …

The post LASG has not banned VIO in the state – Commissioner for Transportation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.