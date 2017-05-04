LASG officials inspect burnt Oba of Lagos’ palace as Ooni reacts

Lagos—Some officials of the Lagos State government, yesterday, inspected the burnt portion of Iga Iduganran, the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Lagos Island.

The visit followed a fire that gutted a section of the palace on Tuesday.

A reliable source within the palace disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who visited the palace.

The source said the officials visited the palace to assess the extent of damage but did not make any comment after the inspection.

It added that the fire affected a section of the new palace building and not the old one where traditional artefacts and relics are kept.

“The Lagos State Government officials visited the palace this morning and had seen the burnt portion,” the source said.

Also, normal activities have resumed in and around the palace with traders and buyers going about their businesses.

The fire was put out by Lagos State Fire Service.

Ooni reacts

Meantime, an official at the Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi of Ife’s palace , has said the fire at the palace of the Oba of Lagos on Tuesday has nothing to do with the Lagos’ monarch’s relationship with the Ooni.

The spokesperson at the Ooni’s palace, Moses Olafare, was quoted by an online publication as saying that the Ife monarch, is unhappy with the fire incident.

“We are not happy over the fact that the palace of Lagos king got burnt, we can only sympathise with the palace on the development,” he said.

The post LASG officials inspect burnt Oba of Lagos’ palace as Ooni reacts appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

