LASG paid N11.75 billion to 2,886 retirees in one year

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced that it has paid the sum of N11.75 billion to 2,886 retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, in the last one year. Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Benson Oke disclosed this at a ministerial press conference in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, adding that government’s …

