LASG recalls VIOs from roads for retraining

Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) have been temporarily recalled from the roads by the Lagos State government, for retraining and upgrade of their skills.

The VIOs since last week had not been seen on the roads across the state.

A top government source said the governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, wants the vehicle inspectors to undergo some training in modern technology in vehicle inspection to bring them at par with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

“We read an online report that VIOs have been ordered out of the roads by the governor. But I want to tell you that is not the true position of things. Our officers are to undergo training to enable them perform optimally,” said the senior government official who oversees the operations of the VIOs.

JOSHUA BASSEY

The post LASG recalls VIOs from roads for retraining appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

